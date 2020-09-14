You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Heber James HOLLIDAY
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
HEBER JAMES (Jim) HOLLIDAY On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Heber James (Jim) Holliday, loving husband, Dad, Granddad, Uncle and friend, passed away of a heart attack at the age of 92. Born near Dorchester on Thames, England on February 6, 1928, he immigrated to Canada after marrying his loving wife of 65 years, Winifred (Win) Patricia Holliday. Jim was a WWII veteran and a long time employee of the Royal and Sun Alliance Insurance Company in England and in Canada. Jim was a solid and steady support to his family, always ready for a smile, a story or a discussion on life, work, and the world. He was an avid birder, photographer and volunteer. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, sister Anne and brother Bert. He is survived by his daughters Jill and Sheila (Michael Tomasek) and his grandchildren Cody Veal and Sara Veal. To read his full obituary and details on the funeral service for Win and Jim, please visit Barnes Memorial's website. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 14 to Sep. 18, 2020.
