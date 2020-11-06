HEDVIG HENRY Born Hedvig Zuzek in Slovenia, in 1925. She came to Canada in 1957 with her two sons and then husband, Sigmund Horvath. She moved from Toronto to Ottawa and bought her first condo in 1972. In 1992, she married William Henry who died this past January. She leaves behind Steve Horvath and Diane St-Pierre (wife), John Horvath and Madeleine Aubrey (wife), Matthew Horvath (grandson) and Lucy (wife), Kathryn Aubrey-Horvath (granddaughter) and Brian Cox (husband), Matthieu Aubrey-Horvath (grandson), William Horvath, Claire Horvath, Wyatt Cox and Louisa Cox (great-grandchildren). Other family members include a nephew Leslie Hull (wife, Julie) and a niece Elizabeth Hull (husband Craig) in Toronto. In Slovenia, she is survived by four sisters: Marija, Elizabeta (husband Ivan), Anica (husband Pista) and Nada (husband Frank). Due to the COVID-19 guidelines for gatherings the visitation and funeral will be private for the immediate family. In memory of Hedvig please consider a donation to The Vanier Institute of the Family or to Child Haven International or the World Wild Life Fund. Condolences and sharing memories at www.kellyfh.ca
