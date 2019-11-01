|
HEIDI LORE GERAETS (née Keim) On October 26, 2019, Heidi Lore Geraets (née Keim) passed away at age 78. She was a breast cancer survivor, who after a life well lived, died peacefully in her home from lung cancer, with her daughters by her side. Predeceased by her loving husband Theodore Geraets, cherished mother of Dr. Isabelle Geraets-Rose (Tim Rose) & Stephanie Geraets (Kirk Lum). Proud grandmother of Martin Geraets-Rose, Vivian Geraets-Rose, Katherine Lum & Alexandra Lum. Beloved sister of Peter, Uli, and Michi. Heidi was born in Bavaria, Germany, December 17, 1940. While working in Paris, she met Theo and they immigrated to Canada in 1966. Heidi was trilingual, graduated cum laude in Visual Arts from Ottawa U, and was working on her Masters in Land Art when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. She redirected her boundless energy. She co-founded Breast Cancer Action & co-conceived/organized the Canadian art exhibit "Survivors - In Search of a Voice". In 2006, Heidi was the proud recipient of the OHA Service to Horticulture Certificate award. She was a source of support and encouragement to so many people. In her own words, "I now realize that the beauty I have always chased after was in the beautiful people around me". Of her many accomplishments, it is the school she & her St. John Lutheran church family helped build in Liberia which was most important to her in these later years. Her perseverance has helped more than 250 children and counting. She will be fondly remembered by her Liberian family. We will miss her love, curiosity, positivity, enthusiasm, intelligence, creativity and laugh. And especially that mischievous twinkle in her eye. Memorial Service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 270 Crichton Street, Ottawa, on Saturday November 2nd, at 11 a.m. Following the service, the family invites you for food and fellowship in the hall next door. Private family interment at Beechwood Cemetery to be held in the Spring of 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019