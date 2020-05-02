|
HEIDI MARIE ANGE TAUSIG Heidi Tausig (née Loeblein) passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, surrounded by love. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter Tausig in October 1999, her parents, Paul and Hedwig Loeblein (née Ritter), and her brother Heinz. Mourned by her daughters, Christine Tausig Ford (Phil Ford) and Susanne Jones (the late Brian Jones), and her granddaughter Katrine Cuillerier, all of Ottawa. Heidi leaves behind family in Canada, especially Inger Altman (Norm) of Victoria, BC and Eva Hecht (Rudi) of Toronto, and in Germany, where she is fondly remembered by her nephew Peter Kucharowics, his wife Erika, and their family. Heidi was born in Essen, Germany on October 17, 1927. On New Year's Eve 1945, 18-year-old Heidi met the love of her life, Peter Tausig, in her mother's hometown of Saulgau. They married November 9, 1948, and in 1950 moved to Stuttgart, where Heidi worked as executive assistant to the program director of Germany's new South West public radio station. In July 1956, Peter and Heidi, together with their daughters and Heidi's mother, sailed to Canada on the MS Seven Seas. From the day they arrived, Heidi was a proud Canadian. After her daughters were in their teens, Heidi worked in a number of administrative positions, including as senior property manager for Crown Life Insurance, managing a string of apartment and office buildings across Canada. Heidi and Peter lived near Lake Ontario in Scarborough, and in 1989 moved to Burlington, overlooking the lake. In 2017, Heidi moved to Ottawa to be closer to her daughters. Always elegant and refined, Heidi had a wide circle of family and friends and, over the years, cat companions. She loved to entertain, play bridge, and closely followed politics and current events. She and Peter loved to travel, and she was always happiest when she could look out a window at a beautiful water view. The family would like to thank the staff of Windsor Park Retirement Home for their care. Special thanks to Dr. Mark Xue and the nurses of Ottawa General 5NE for supporting and comforting Heidi in her final days. The family would appreciate donations in her name to the Ottawa Humane Society. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020