You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Heinrich FRIESEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heinrich's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEINRICH FRIESEN "HENRY" Died in the Faith and at peace at Leacock Care Center in Orillia on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Elsie Ann Friesen (née Knight) and Edith Birdella "Birdie" Friesen (née Hill). Loving and generous father of Paul Friesen (Janet). Much loved Grandpa to Hilary "Anya" and Isabelle "Talia". Son of Peter Friesen and Susana Friesen (née Loeppky). Henry was brother to three older siblings (Susan, Peter, and Eerdman) and eight younger siblings (Jacob, Martha, David, Bernard, Maria, Helen, Anna, and John). Henry will be missed terribly by his granddaughters, many friends and his family. Cremation has taken place. A service to celebrate Henry's life is planned for late this year at his church, Hillside Bible Chapel in Orillia. Any expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the ministries of Hillside Bible Chapel, Orillia through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E. Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simcoe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved