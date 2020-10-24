HEINRICH FRIESEN "HENRY" Died in the Faith and at peace at Leacock Care Center in Orillia on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Elsie Ann Friesen (née Knight) and Edith Birdella "Birdie" Friesen (née Hill). Loving and generous father of Paul Friesen (Janet). Much loved Grandpa to Hilary "Anya" and Isabelle "Talia". Son of Peter Friesen and Susana Friesen (née Loeppky). Henry was brother to three older siblings (Susan, Peter, and Eerdman) and eight younger siblings (Jacob, Martha, David, Bernard, Maria, Helen, Anna, and John). Henry will be missed terribly by his granddaughters, many friends and his family. Cremation has taken place. A service to celebrate Henry's life is planned for late this year at his church, Hillside Bible Chapel in Orillia. Any expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the ministries of Hillside Bible Chapel, Orillia through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E. Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
.