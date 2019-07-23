HELEN ALBERTA CAMPBELL (née Cameron) December 11, 1923 - July 20, 2019 Helen died in her sleep peacefully in the wee hours of Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Helen Tupper Cameron and Albert Cameron, born in New Glasgow, NS. She married James Stewart Campbell and they had 5 children: Harold Edward Alexander; Norman Robert Cameron, Margaret Isabel Catherine, Roderick Roc Arnoti, Darya Helen Mary. She had 9 grandchildren: Ian, Colin, Graham, and Maggie (HEA and Diane); James John and Christine Marie (NRC and Jackie), Luke and Elyse (MIC and Mike); Rory (RRA and Peggie); Maggie (DHM); and 2 great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Juliette (Luke and Nora). After her early career as a nurse, Helen settled with Jim in Ottawa and raised her 5 children with love and affection. Jim's career took them all to the still-new Faculty of Medicine at Memorial University of Newfoundland creating a lifelong love of that island and its people for the entire family, before a return to Ottawa later on. Her youngest child Darya died in 1998 and Jim passed away in 2001. Helen had a great passion for her husband and children. She loved to walk long distances, yoga, gardening, being physically active and promoting consumer empowerment earlier in her life. She had a fierce independent streak, that only was softened many years after she was unable to care for herself. Near the end of her life after moving to the Perley and Rideau Veteran's Health Centre, she developed a distinct happiness and sense of satisfaction in life. The family is deeply grateful to the many wonderful care-givers at Oak Park and at the Perley Rideau, who were always so kind and good to her. We celebrate her long and happy life. We will always remember her fondly, with love, happiness and with great affection. She lives on in hearts that remember Friends are invited to visit at the Central Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 315 McLeod Street (at O'Connor Street), Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a reception gathering. Words of Remembrance at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143 Published in The Globe and Mail from July 23 to July 27, 2019