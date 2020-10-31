HELEN AUDREY DENTON April 30, 1933 - Hafford, Saskatchewan October 27, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta Denton, Helen Audrey, formerly Helen Gavelin (née Peterson) died peacefully at her apartment in Calgary on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Helen was born April 30, 1933 in Hafford, SK. A daughter of the Prairies, Helen's parents were Laura Jane Cunningham and John Peterson. Helen's formative years were spent on the Peterson farm near Alticane, SK with sisters, Laura, Jeannine and Elaine. The Peterson sisters lost their mother to cancer in 1946 and many lessons in resilience and responsibility followed. Helen's high school studies were by correspondence as she had many duties on the family farm. In the early 1950s, Helen left the farm for Saskatoon to pursue a career in administration. After a business studies program, Helen went to an employment agency to see what positions were available in the city and the agency itself hired her on the spot. Not long after, Helen was introduced by one of the Cunningham cousins to a University of Saskatchewan agriculture and geology student, Don Gavelin, of McCord, SK and they married in 1956. Don was a district geologist for Mobil Oil and he and Helen lived for a period in a trailer on various well sites in Southeastern Saskatchewan and then in an apartment in Regina. Sons, Robin and Kirby were born in 1957 and 1958. In 1960, Don joined Mobil's head office in Calgary and Helen and Don and their sons moved to the Brentwood/Triwood community and shared many happy family years. Don died in October 1976. In the years that followed Helen had the great fortune to partner with family friend Cec Denton. Helen and Cec married in 1982 and enriched each other's lives in a wonderful way. Helen and Cec travelled in North America and Europe and shared the marriages of their sons and births of their grandchildren and enjoyed time spent with Robin's family in the western United States and Kirby's family in Toronto and places in between. Helen loved her family, her friends and her community. All were welcome in her home, she was an exceptional host with extraordinary skills. Helen loved entertaining groups large and small and was always so pleased when family and friends were with her and Cec in their University Heights home. Cec died in July 2004. Helen loved bridge, couples in the evening when that worked but more often it was in the afternoon with her great friends. Helen loved the bridge group parties and celebrations even more than she loved the bridge. Helen was a talented artist. For many years folk art was her passion and she pursued it with purpose. She loved the range of themes and styles and she was very good. There are many of pieces of Helen's work with family and friends that remind us of her and the lessons she taught us. Helen loved the beauty of nature and the outdoors and was an avid hiker and back county skier earlier in her years. Helen was a member of St. David's United Church for close to 60 years, her faith was very important to her. She was an active volunteer in many programs at St. David's and with other community organizations. Helen was a calming force with a dear heart, a thoughtful and caring person. She will be remembered as full of energy and enthusiasm and always with a smile. Helen had many great friends in Calgary and throughout Saskatchewan, including those at St. David's and in her various bridge groups, she will be dearly missed. Helen was married for 42 years, two treasured marriages. Helen outlived Don Gavelin her husband of 20 years and Cec Denton her husband of 22 years. Helen is survived by her three sisters, Laura Lawson, Jeannine Burrows and Elaine Janzen; her two sons, Robin Gavelin (Shelley) and Kirby Gavelin (Louise); her grandchildren, Elyse (Adam de Jong), Eric, Jeremy, Thomas, Mats and Kyle; and her great-grandchildren, Nadia, Jeffery, Aria and Lucy. Helen is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and members of the Peterson, Cunningham, Gavelin and Denton families. Special thanks to Dr. Glenn Gould, Sherry Raczkowski, and the staff at Staywell Manor who treated Helen with care and compassion. A Memorial Service in honour of Helen will be held at St. David's United Church in Calgary on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (MT). The service will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. There will be a Zoom link uploaded to the obituary on the McInnis & Holloway website for those who wish to participate. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Helen's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com
.