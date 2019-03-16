HELEN BEAUVAIS (nee Warrington) March 13, 1920 - March 8, 2019 Helen passed away peacefully at her home in Luther Village, Sunshine Centre, in Waterloo, Ontario. She will be missed by her daughters, Carolyn Mincham (Bruce), and Joanne (Ray Blackport); grandsons, Darryl, Russell and Graham; and her sister, Lois Conrad. Predeceased by her husband, Jack (1999); sister, Jean Swindell; and brother, Robert. Helen was born in Winnipeg and although she lived for over 80 years in the East (Montreal, Windsor, Mississauga, Belleville, and Waterloo) she was always a 'Westerner' at heart. Helen loved travelling and spending time at the cottage on Four Mile Lake, where she enjoyed swimming every day, even into her nineties. She had a love of working with textiles and was a skilled seamstress, weaver, rug-hooker and knitter. All of her family have pieces of her work to treasure. A sincere thank you goes out to the staff of the Sunshine Centre at Luther Village, who gave such kind and compassionate care to Helen. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Helen's life will be held in the spring when family can gather together. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019