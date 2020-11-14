HELEN LENORE BLAND Of Guelph, formerly of Ingersoll, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of 52 years to Dr. Scott Bland (2015). Loved stepmother of Sandra Taylor (Harold), the late Sharon McIntosh (2019), Patricia Hollinger (David), John Bland (Mary Lou). Loved grandmother of eleven grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 206 Norfolk Street, Guelph. Transfer will be made to Ingersoll where a visitation will be held at the McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home, 246 Thames St. S., Ingersoll on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. A private graveside service will follow at the Harris Street Cemetery. Ingersoll. Condolences can be sent via funeral home website below Lenore's notice (www.wallcustance.com
). Memorial contributions to Dublin St. United Church, Guelph, Alzheimer's Society, or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated.