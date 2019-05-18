You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
HELEN BOSSIN On Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Larry. Devoted daughter of Rose and the late Max Berliner. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Brian and Helen, Melanie and Mark, and Robbie and Rebecca. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Evelyne and David Suchter, Gwen and the late Jerry Appleby, and Michael Bossin. Cherished Bubie of Brielle, Jaime, Abby, Harley, and Jeremy. She was a wonderful aunt and great- aunt. Her strength and compassion will always be an inspiration to all who knew her. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, May 19th at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. West Thornhill at 11:00 a.m. Shiva will be observed at 800 Sheppard Ave. West, PH 3 Toronto on Sunday following the interment until 5 p.m. and continuing 7-9 p.m., Monday to Thursday 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. concluding after Friday morning services. Services Monday at 8:30 a.m. and Friday at 7:15 a.m. Evening services Sunday to Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hadassah-Wizo Organization 416-630-8373.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019
