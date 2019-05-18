HELEN BOSSIN On Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Larry. Devoted daughter of Rose and the late Max Berliner. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Brian and Helen, Melanie and Mark, and Robbie and Rebecca. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Evelyne and David Suchter, Gwen and the late Jerry Appleby, and Michael Bossin. Cherished Bubie of Brielle, Jaime, Abby, Harley, and Jeremy. She was a wonderful aunt and great- aunt. Her strength and compassion will always be an inspiration to all who knew her. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, May 19th at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. West Thornhill at 11:00 a.m. Shiva will be observed at 800 Sheppard Ave. West, PH 3 Toronto on Sunday following the interment until 5 p.m. and continuing 7-9 p.m., Monday to Thursday 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. concluding after Friday morning services. Services Monday at 8:30 a.m. and Friday at 7:15 a.m. Evening services Sunday to Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hadassah-Wizo Organization 416-630-8373. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019