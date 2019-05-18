Funeral service
HELEN BOSSIN On Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Larry. Devoted daughter of Rose and the late Max Berliner. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Brian and Helen, Melanie and Mark, and Robbie and Rebecca. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Evelyne and David Suchter, Gwen and the late Jerry Appleby, and Michael Bossin. Cherished Bubie of Brielle, Jaime, Abby, Harley, and Jeremy. She was a wonderful aunt and great- aunt. Her strength and compassion will always be an inspiration to all who knew her. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, May 19th at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. West Thornhill at 11:00 a.m. Shiva will be observed at 800 Sheppard Ave. West, PH 3 Toronto on Sunday following the interment until 5 p.m. and continuing 7-9 p.m., Monday to Thursday 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. concluding after Friday morning services. Services Monday at 8:30 a.m. and Friday at 7:15 a.m. Evening services Sunday to Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hadassah-Wizo Organization 416-630-8373.
