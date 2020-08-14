|
HELEN CATHERINE COSTELLO (nee O'Neil)May 10, 1930 - July 27, 2020The family of Helen Costello sadly announces the passing of our mother on Monday July 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband William (Bill) John Costello in 1994 and her son Donald Charles Costello in 2017.Helen was born in Toronto, Ontario on May 10, 1930 to Mabel Leona O'Neil (nee Doyle) and Louis Vincent O'Neil.In the spring of 1949, Helen won the Miss Beautiful Toronto contest, showcasing her talent by singing Ave Maria at Maple Leaf Gardens.In the fall of 1949, Helen began a three year nursing program at Toronto East General Hospital. Helen graduated in 1952 as a registered nurse. The years spent obtaining her nursing degree were a very special time in her life where lifelong friendships began. She met and marries William John Costello in 1953 and by 1956 welcomed a daughter Maureen.In 1959, Helen delivered triplet boys, David, Donald and Douglas and their family was complete.The family moved to Markham, Ontario then to Calgary, Alberta, finally arriving in Delta, BC where she would spend the rest of her life.Helen is survived by Maureen (Tony) Lazzarotto, David Costello and Doug (Lyn) Costello. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren; Tiffany, Amanda (Tyler), Shannon (Johnny), Greg (Karina) and Katie (Jordan). Helen was also blessed to be able to spend many happy times with her great-granddaughters Lydia and Quinn.To Mom, her greatest accomplishment was her family whom she deeply loved. We love you, Mom, and you will live on in our hearts and memories and the stories that we share.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2020