HELEN DALZIEL SARAVANAMUTTOO (née Buckner) May 21, 1935- June 16, 2020 Beloved wife and best friend of Herb, loving mother of Colin (Colleen), Malcolm (Dianne) and Neil (Kim), adored Grannie of Taylor, Kendall, Callum, Paige and Jemima, not to mention 10 grand-dogs over the years. Helen was born in Newport, Wales but grew up in Scotland. She was Dux (Valedictorian) of North Berwick High School before immigrating to Canada in 1956. Helen and Herb were married in 1960 when she was completing her BA at the University of Toronto. She worked for the Toronto Board of Education as an Attendance Counsellor (Truant Officer!) and maintained a horrendous door knock all her life. In 1964, she moved to Bristol, England when Herb accepted a faculty appointment at the University of Bristol. All three sons were born in Bristol before the family returned to Canada when Herb joined Carleton University. Helen stayed at home until the boys were well into their education and resumed her own studies, starting with a Child Care Diploma from Algonquin College, followed by a BA (1st class hons) in Psychology from Carleton. She then started a long career as a social worker, primarily at the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa-Carleton and the Canadian Security Establishment. She obtained an MSW from Carleton and was very active in the social work profession. She was Treasurer of the Social Planning Council of Ottawa-Carleton for several years and President-Elect of the National Council of Women. Global travel was one of her great joys and she travelled extensively with Herb, her sons, and best of all, her grandchildren, who explored Canada from Nova Scotia to British Columbia with most points in between. The grandchildren learned quite rapidly that it was a waste of time trying to out-stubborn Grannie. In later life, she enjoyed hiking in Scotland and New Zealand, and at age 70 walked the West Highland Way, 100 miles from Glasgow to Fort William. Her last years were affected by dementia, but she retained her sociable and friendly personality to the very end. The family would like to thank the staff of the Lord Lansdowne Residence for their kindness and caring. A celebration of life will be held when the situation allows it. Those wishing to make a donation in Helen's memory are asked to consider the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (casott.on.ca) or World Animal Protection (worldanimalprotection.ca). Arrangements entrusted to the Whelan Funeral Home, tel. (613)233-1488.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020