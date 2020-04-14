You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Online-accessed by Zoom or by phone
Please Contact Humbercrest United at 416-767-6122 to participate.
HELEN ELIZABETH KEOWN In keeping with her character, Helen died very peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, of COPD at St. Joseph's Hospital, at the age of 91 - thankfully without COVID19. Helen was the daughter of the late John and Bessie Keown (nee Mercer) of Toronto. Helen had a long and successful career as an executive for Bell Canada and helped to bring in the 911 emergency call system to Canada. She was a favourite cousin of the family of late Stanley Hilliard Bailey. She truly inspired cousins of every generation with her ever calm disposition, her intellect, her straightforward, pragmatic mode of operation, her complete integrity and her intrinsic, quiet, profound faith. A memorial service for Helen will be conducted online by her church, Humbercrest United on Friday, April 17 at 1:30 p.m. At that time, it can be accessed by Zoom or by phone call. Contact Humbercrest to prearrange your participation. Helen would be pleased if you could send any donations to Humbercrest United Church in this time of need. Contact for participation or donations: 416-767-6122 or online https://humbercrest.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2020
