HELEN ELIZABETH LLOYD November 6, 1928 - May 12, 2019 Surrounded by family, Helen E. Lloyd (née Forewood) passed away at her home as per her wishes. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Bruce H. Lloyd. Helen leaves her daughters, Mairy Lloyd and Wendy Lloyd (Karsten Riedel); sons, Tom Lloyd (Margot Fairlie) and Peter Lloyd (predeceased by his wife Danielle Vandervliet); thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Helen was born and raised in Toronto, the daughter of Thomas and Hope Forewood (nee Wigmore). Helen loved sports and the outdoors. Her teenage summers were spent at Camp Oconto, and in Muskoka. She was the badminton champion at the BNR and an avid golfer. Helen graduated from Havergal College where she enjoyed playing many sports. She worked in early childcare education until she became a mother. Helen was a volunteer with many associations and was very proud of her years entertaining seniors all over the GTA with the Granite Club Dancers. She was a gifted piano player and loved music and dancing. She adored her family and loved spending time with us all at her chalet while skiing at Osler Bluff, and at the cottage in Muskoka. She traveled and cruised the world with Bruce. Helen was a lifetime member at Rosedale Golf Club. A private funeral service was held on Friday, May 17th and a celebration of life will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10th at the Rosedale Golf Club with memories at 3:00 p.m. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the entire staff at The Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, and the terrific team at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. In lieu of flowers, Helen would be pleased if you made a donation to The Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care: www.tlcpc.org. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 31 to June 4, 2019