Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Unitarian Church
5035 De Maisonneuve West
Montreal, ON
HELEN ELIZABETH MONTIN Helen Elizabeth Montin (née Ritchie) has died peacefully in Montreal on October 22, 2019, in her 94th year, in the presence of her loving son, Leif, and devoted caregiver, Angela, having lived a rich life that revolved around family and friends, full of warm gatherings. She will be missed by all who knew her. Mourned by her children, Karin (Jim), Louise (Stephen) and Leif; siblings, Bill (Lorna), Rosemary (Jack) and Jenipher (Peter); grandchildren, Gillian (Craig), Erik, Peter and Zoë (Komlan); her extended family and long-time friends. Predeceased by Sven-Bertil, Jack and Lorna. Burial next summer in beloved Nova Scotia. Memorial gathering 2:00, November 16, Unitarian Church, 5035 De Maisonneuve West, Montreal.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019
