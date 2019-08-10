|
HELEN GURD YOUNG (née Steers) Peacefully at the May Court Hospice, Ottawa, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 86. Dearly beloved wife of the late John Young. Loving mother of Alex (Rina Manconi), the late John and the late Frank. Cherished Gram of Sandro, Adamo and Anastasia. Dear sister of the late Michael Steers (late Cynthia). The funeral mass will be held at Madonna Della Risurrezione Roman Catholic Church, 1621 Fisher Avenue, Ottawa, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Hospice Care Ottawa - May Court would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/Tributes/Donation Hulse, Playfair & McGarry hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019