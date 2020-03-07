You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
HELEN RITA HALLORAN (nee Bodendistel) In her 99th year, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Fred Halloran; dear mother of Michael (Karen Svendsen), Philip (Virginia), Helen (Bob Simon), Joan (Paul Tardif), Paul (Lesley), Margaret Anne (Selby Shanly), Stephen (the late Frieda), and Mary; loving grandmother of 25 and great- grandmother of 20. Friends may visit on Monday, March 9 at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., from 2-5 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, 794 Kingston Rd. Interment to follow at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery, 305 Erskine Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Helen's name to Campaign Life Coalition or the Good Shepherd Ministries.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
