HELEN JANE RUTLEDGE It is with heavy hearts that we share that Jane Rutledge (nee Burt) passed away on Tuesday November 24th, 2020 at Cama Woodlands in Burlington at the age of 81. Cherished daughter of Peter and Barbara Burt of Toronto. Predeceased by her beloved husband John Rutledge. Loving and devoted mother of Anne Howarth (Gord), Libby Stephenson (Mark) and Blair Rutledge (Ann). Much loved Grandma / MomMom of Jamie, Megan, Daniel, Sadie, Matthew, Catherine and Christopher. Parkinson's may have taken her physical abilities, but she never lost the twinkle and love in her eyes. For those of us fortunate to have had Jane in our lives as a devoted daughter, loving and caring wife, incredible mother and mother in law, outstanding grandmother and a very fun, supportive friend we will all dearly miss her. Growing up in Toronto she attended St. Clement's and Branksome Schools before graduating from the Wellesley School of Nursing in 1960 where she met many life long friends. The Wellesley reunions were always a social highlight for Mom. Jane married the love of her life John on December 3rd 1960. Over her lifetime Jane raised a family, started and ran her own business, was a devoted teaching assistant alongside curling, volunteering with Zonta and entertaining at 4382 Lakeshore. Mom's greatest pride and deepest value was family. She never missed a moment to be together - this was never more evident than her time with her much loved grandchildren. Mom created and nurtured many traditions that each of her children hold dear. Mom was the glue that held our family together. We all experienced her energy, passion and love of life. Jane was always there - any time or any place - no request was ever too much and for that we are forever thankful. It is difficult that we can't come together to share memories of Jane as we know that the room would be filled with many people laughing, smiling, hugging with white wine flowing. Our family would like to share our deepest appreciation for the outstanding care and compassion Mom received from all the staff at Cama Woodlands over these past 2 years. It is with deep and profound gratitude that we thank you all. Mom, Grandma, MomMom - we love you a million bushels and pecks! In keeping with Jane's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Private Family Interment will be held at a later date. For those who wish donations can be made to The Cama Woodlands Wish Fund https://camawoodlands.ca/donate
or Parkinson Canada https://www.parkinson.ca/ www.smithsfh.com