HELEN JOAN LEESON (née Anderson), R.N. November 10, 1927 - November 7, 2020 (Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing, Class of '50) It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joan, peacefully at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital from complications resulting from a recent fall, just a few days before her 93rd birthday. Joan will be greatly missed by her family. Predeceased by her husband, Paul, whom she married October 13, 1951. Loving mother of Catherine Sockett (Steve) of Severn, Janice Leeson Chernoff of Nakusp, BC, Karen Upshaw of Barrie and David (Valerie) of Halifax, NS. Proud grandmother of Jeff, Candice, Dylan, Tyler, Jesse, Stella, Calandria and Brianne and great-grandmother of Mason, Gwen, Fox, Esme, Xander, Phoenix, Oriah, Sophia, Isabella and Lily. Predeceased by her sister, Nancy and brother, Peter. She leaves her sister Marion Hinton and nephews Michael, Kevin and Stewart. Joan graduated from the Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing, Class of '50. She was a kind and caring person who positively impacted the lives of many people she touched. She always had the time to listen and give encouragement and advice, often when it was needed most. Joan was an avid bridge player, bird watcher, gardener and reader, who enjoyed nothing more that having a glass of wine with family and friends. The family will be forever grateful to the wonderful caregivers and staff at Victoria House. Private arrangements have been made at this time with the hopes of a memorial in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation, the OSPCA Orillia Branch or the charity of your choice may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705) 325-2231. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
