You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Helen Joan LEESON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HELEN JOAN LEESON (née Anderson), R.N. November 10, 1927 - November 7, 2020 (Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing, Class of '50) It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joan, peacefully at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital from complications resulting from a recent fall, just a few days before her 93rd birthday. Joan will be greatly missed by her family. Predeceased by her husband, Paul, whom she married October 13, 1951. Loving mother of Catherine Sockett (Steve) of Severn, Janice Leeson Chernoff of Nakusp, BC, Karen Upshaw of Barrie and David (Valerie) of Halifax, NS. Proud grandmother of Jeff, Candice, Dylan, Tyler, Jesse, Stella, Calandria and Brianne and great-grandmother of Mason, Gwen, Fox, Esme, Xander, Phoenix, Oriah, Sophia, Isabella and Lily. Predeceased by her sister, Nancy and brother, Peter. She leaves her sister Marion Hinton and nephews Michael, Kevin and Stewart. Joan graduated from the Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing, Class of '50. She was a kind and caring person who positively impacted the lives of many people she touched. She always had the time to listen and give encouragement and advice, often when it was needed most. Joan was an avid bridge player, bird watcher, gardener and reader, who enjoyed nothing more that having a glass of wine with family and friends. The family will be forever grateful to the wonderful caregivers and staff at Victoria House. Private arrangements have been made at this time with the hopes of a memorial in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation, the OSPCA Orillia Branch or the charity of your choice may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705) 325-2231. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mundell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved