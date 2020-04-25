You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen JOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen JOE


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen JOE Obituary
HELEN (Ha Ling) JOE Born 1920 in Xin Hui, China and immigrated to Canada in 1949, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Toronto. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Lowe Joe (1984) and daughter Janet (2020). She will be greatly missed by her son Paul (Donna), son-in- law Henry, and grandchildren Marilyn (Sal), David (Gretchen), Michael, and Patsy (AJ) and her great-grandson, Cameron. Helen's early life in China, shaped her into the fiercely independent woman we loved. She was the strongest woman we knew. With her husband, she built a stable life in Toronto. She cared for and loved her grandchildren deeply, enjoyed playing Bingo and Mah Jong at her local community centre and was an incredible cook, hosting weekly Sunday night dinners. We will always remember her telling us 'two more bites' when we said we were full. Due to the pandemic, a funeral has taken place with her immediate family. A memorial event will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Mon Sheong Home for the Aged (D'Arcy St.) or the North Toronto Memorial Community Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -