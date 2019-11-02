|
HELEN LENKINSKI On Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Baycrest, palliative care unit. Beloved wife of the late Louis Lenkinski, long-time companion Bernard Braun. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Bob and Yael, and Lionel. Devoted grandmother of Libby and Isak, Ori and Shahar, Lee and Emma, Lizabeth and great-grandmother of Louie, Lev, and Oscar. Special thanks to her caregivers, Araceli, Bella, and Grace for their loving care and to the staff at both the Temmy Latner and Baycrest Hospital palliative care teams. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Interment Workmen's Circle Section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva 2 Covington Road, Common Room. Memorial donations may be made to the Helen Lenkinski Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019