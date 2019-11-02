You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen LENKINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen LENKINSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen LENKINSKI Obituary
HELEN LENKINSKI On Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Baycrest, palliative care unit. Beloved wife of the late Louis Lenkinski, long-time companion Bernard Braun. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Bob and Yael, and Lionel. Devoted grandmother of Libby and Isak, Ori and Shahar, Lee and Emma, Lizabeth and great-grandmother of Louie, Lev, and Oscar. Special thanks to her caregivers, Araceli, Bella, and Grace for their loving care and to the staff at both the Temmy Latner and Baycrest Hospital palliative care teams. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Interment Workmen's Circle Section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva 2 Covington Road, Common Room. Memorial donations may be made to the Helen Lenkinski Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -