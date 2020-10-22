You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Helen Margaret Faltus MCCLELLAN
HELEN MARGARET FALTUS MCCLELLAN Born in Montreal July 9, 1947. Married, January 21, 1972 William Edward McClellan, and divorced August 19, 1988. Died in Oakville, ON October 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Julius Faltus and Julia Pupp. Sister of the late Julius Faltus and Claire Faltus Feith. She leaves behind her daughter Holly and son in law Nick Horsfall, daughter Kelly, sister Lillian Faltus Larsen and other extended family. Helen enjoyed life in both Quebec, where she was born, raised, and married, Ontario where she re-located when married, and a brief time in Nanaimo, British Columbia. She graduated from Chambly County High School. After, she pursed activities and work that she enjoyed, including working at the Montreal Gazette as a Switchboard Operator and the Gray Rocks Ski Resort. In moving to Ontario, she brought her appreciation of bilingualism with her by ensuring her daughter could pursue French immersion education. In the 1990s she worked as a realtor, and later as an educational assistant at a school in Oakville. The family wishes to thank the Rotary Club Residence on Stewart Street in Oakville, the Waterford Long-Term Care Facility in Oakville, the community organizations, personal support workers, medical staff, and friends that assisted as her health and mobility declined. Donations can be made in her name to the Rotary Club, other charities and organizations that assisted in her care, or The Arthritis Society.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020.
