HELEN MARGARET SIMPSON (nee Coulthard) December 1, 1944 - April 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Simpson. She died peacefully with her husband, Richard and her son, Christopher, at her side. Helen was predeceased by her beautiful daughter, Suzanne. Helen was born in Toronto, the daughter of Dr. Hugh and Hester Coulthard and raised in the old town of Weston with her sisters, Elizabeth and Mary. Richard and Helen spent most of their 52 years of marriage in the Village of Thornhill where many of their wonderful friendships were made. Helen's two passions were her family and her friends. She had a refined gentleness and a genuine interest in everyone she met. Helen's loving, fun and caring nature will be missed by all who knew her, she was a beautiful lady. A funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Bloor Street Anglican Church on May 24 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 7 to May 11, 2019