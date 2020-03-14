|
|
HELEN MARIE JACKSON Helen Marie Jackson (nee Suthons) passed away peacefully, in her 91st year, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Algonquin Grace Hospice, Huntsville, Ontario. Youngest daughter of Charles & Hilda Suthons. Beloved wife of Murray Jackson. Cherished mother of Gary (Daria) and grandmother of Mark. Predeceased by her sisters Jean Luscombe & Ruth Faircloth and brother Murray Suthons. Dear sister-in-law of Ron (Elda). Loved aunt of Kmit, Lisa (Greg), Mark (Pat), Roger, Ron Jr. (Jamie), Wayne, and Melody Jackson-Syme. Born in Richmond Hill, Ontario in 1929, she attended Brown Public School in Toronto, Northern Vocational, North Toronto Collegiate and U of T. Married in 1953, Helen pursued her interest in finance and worked for GMAC, selling 'commercial paper' on the market. Upon retirement, Helen combined her interest in genealogy with travel, which led to friends and relatives worldwide. She is remembered with love by the Houstoun family of Scotland, the Australian branch of the Suthons family and a host of friends in Florida, USA and elsewhere. In response to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral, as Helen wishes that memories be with fun and laughter. Memorial contributions to Algonquin Grace Hospice would be greatly appreciated and can be arranged through Reynolds Funeral Home, Bracebridge, Ontario. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020