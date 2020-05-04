|
HELEN MARIE PEPALL(McNicholl) At Toronto on Friday, May 1, 2020 in her 96th year. Helen was the devoted and much-loved wife of the late David Pepall, the proud and loving mother of William (Jill), Lynne (Dan), Jack (Lynn), the grandmother to Jacqueline (John), David, Ben (Maura), William, Kelly, John, and great-grandmother to Hannah. Born in Montreal in 1924, Helen was the daughter of Eugene and Marie McNicholl, and sister to the late William and Ted McNicholl. Helen met her future husband David working at Northern Electric in Montreal. They married soon after and moved to Toronto in 1948, where she lived a life full of friendship and joviality. Many summers and weekends were happily spent at Big Bay Point where Helen's good spirits are legendary. She was a long-time member of the Granite Club, an avid curler and a skilled and convivial bridge player. Helen sadly became a widow in 2002 but her indomitable spirit helped her navigate a life full of friendship, family and grace. Helen's final years were spent with comfort and loving care at Bradgate Arms where her kindness and good nature were appreciated by all who knew her. Helen never lost the twinkle in her eye and her good humour. She will be greatly missed and cherished. A private family service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2020