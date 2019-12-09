You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George's Greek Orthodox Church
115 Bond Street
Toronto, ON
View Map
1935 - 2019
Helen MASTORAS Obituary
HELEN MASTORAS 1935-2019 May her memory be eternal It is with great sadness that the family of Helen (Eleni) Mastoras (née Loras) announces her passing on December 7, 2019, at the age of 84, from Parkinson's related complications. Born on April 12, 1935, in a small village called Pentolakos, nestled high in the magnificent mountainous terrain of Epirus, Greece, our Helen was highly intelligent, elegant and truly graceful. Blessed with a larger than life personality, her profound love of family and love of life was always in the forefront. Her fighting spirit was well known, having displayed incredible tenacity in her determination to overcome significant hardships over the course of her lifetime - too many and some too painful to describe. Nevertheless, her wonderful sense of humour and her infectious laugh constantly entertained us all. She loved intensely, and taught those around her to love equally deeply. We have been honoured, privileged and blessed to know her, to love her, and to call her our Mom and our Yiayia. Helen will forever be remembered and immensely missed by her devoted husband, George Mastoras. Equal partners in life for 62 years, George was constantly by her side through all of her struggles, comforting and caring for her, in his own loving way. Helen was a true entrepreneur. Among other business endeavours, and together with George and their three children, they founded Whistler's Restaurants - vibrant hubs of activity in East York and Scarborough for many years. Helen was a fixture in the family business, routinely charming their patrons and staff. All 10 grandchildren were conscripted into the family business as soon as they reached the age that they could legally work, thereby entrenching Helen's well-earned reputation as "Whistler's Mother". Helen is survived by her beloved children, John Mastoras (Fran), Steve Mastoras (Carole Anne) and Louise Kanopoulos (Bill), who will forever embody her profound love of family and love of life. She lives on in the hearts of her 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: George (Sarah), Thomas (Kristin), Leonidas (Allie), Patrick (Elise), Eleni (Sean), Tenya (Andrew), Kathryn (Warren), Michael, Eva and Aphrodite; and, Nicholas, Carina, Luca, Adrian and Maximus. The family recognizes and expresses its utmost gratitude to Dr. Donald Borrett, Neurologist at Michael Garron Hospital, for his thoughtful treatment of Helen's progressive illness over the years, along with the staff at Providence Healthcare, including Dr. Paul Kita for his incredible compassion and kindness, Dr. Angli Takhar, and Joanne, Jacqueline, Lisa, Rosalina, Margaret, Sharomina, Audrey, Marissa and many more. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest that donations be made to Parkinson Canada, Michael Garron Hospital, or Providence Healthcare. Friends and relatives will be received for a visitation at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave.) on Monday December 9, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 115 Bond Street, Toronto, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday December 10, 2019. For online condolence messages please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019
