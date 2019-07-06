You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
HELEN NANCY MURPHY (née Fraser) BA Household Science University of Toronto, 1960, has died peacefully surrounded by her family, at home in Peterborough, on July 1, 2019, at 80 years of age. Daughter of the late Wallace J. Fraser and Mary Warren. Predeceased by her late husband, the Honourable Mr. Justice Samuel H. Murphy; her brother, James W. Fraser; brother-in-law, Carl Scheunemann; and son-in-law, Michael. Loving mother of Alexander Fraser Murphy (Zanne) and her daughters, Erin Reid (Jamie) and Margaret McGrattan. Beloved Grandma to Sam McGrattan. Survived by her sisters, Esther Flack (Jim), Margaret Scheunemann; sister-in-law, Opal Murphy; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. After graduating from Victoria College in 1960, she received her teaching certificate from Queen's University. She taught Home Economics at Adam Scott CVI. Our mother was a great friend to many people and was a kind, loving and nurturing soul to her family and her friends. She valiantly fought her cancer and maintained an active life right to end. Visiting will take place at the Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, July 13, from 9-10 a.m. with memorial service to follow at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Breast Assessment Clinic would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019
