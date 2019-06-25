|
HELEN NEILSON HARE Helen Neilson Morrill Hare died peacefully at Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Oakville, at 8:05 a.m. the morning of Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, the late Professor F. Kenneth Hare of the University of Toronto; she was much loved by Elissa, Robin and Julia, Jon Paul, Robert and Erin, Matt and Taryn, Riley, Carleigh, Stella, Dash, Violet, and Whiskers. Born in Montreal on July 22, 1923, Helen was a devout church member all her life, an animal lover, a chorister and, before she became ill, a hospital and helpline volunteer. Her outgoing friendliness and kindness inspired the trust and affection of all who knew her. Funeral service 12:00 noon on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Jude's Anglican Church, 160 William Street, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 1C5. Donations to the Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in her memory would be appreciated
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 25 to June 29, 2019