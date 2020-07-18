|
HELEN REBECCA MARTIN 1926 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen on July 10th, in her 94th year. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Irwin Blake Martin and Bessie Nichol Martin, as well as her brother, Robert Irwin Martin, Q.C. and her sister-in-law Barbara Jayne Martin. She is survived by her niece and nephews, Stephanie, Blake, and Ian (Jennie) and her beloved great-nephews and nieces Matthew Vaughan, Jock Martin, Devon Martin (Jonathon), Anika Martin and Tate Martin. She leaves behind her dear goddaughter Barbara Kelly of Bracebridge and her family; her cousins, Dick, and John Gilbert and her sister-in-law Sheila Martin. She was also blessed to have had so many dear friends over the years whose companionship, kindness and care will never be forgotten. She enjoyed and loved you all. Helen graduated from the University of Toronto in Occupational Therapy in 1946 and worked in the field and in management until her retirement at the age of 65. Hanna, as she was known, was the heart and soul of our family. She was a very bright and quick minded lady, and this remained true to the end. Her body finally became frail, but her mind never did. She enjoyed all the simple pleasures life had to offer, loving spring flowers, a sweet bird landing on her windowsill, her pussycats or Tootie cats as she called them, babies, a good hand of bridge, murder mysteries, politics, and most of all ... her family. Hanna was clearly a creature of habit. She began everyday with her orange juice, coffee, two newspapers and always the cryptic crossword puzzles. As evening approached, she always enjoyed a wee dram of Scotch on the rocks and enjoyed Jeopardy. Cheers, dear Hanna, as we toast you now. At her personal request, there will be no funeral. A future celebration and remembrance will be held by the family when gatherings are deemed appropriate.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020