You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
(905) 627-7452
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Anglican Church
137 Melville St.
Dundas, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen NORMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Rebecca NORMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Rebecca NORMAN Obituary
HELEN REBECCA NORMAN At the age of 90, passed away peacefully in Hamilton General Hospital, Ontario on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Survived by sisters, Marilla, Nine Mile River, NS, Sherry (Ronald) Haynes, Toronto, Ontario and sister-in-law, Shirley Norman, Halifax, NS; nephew, Stephen (Teri) Faulkner, Blackfalds, AB; niece, Nancy (Torrie) Hunter, Dawson City, Yukon; grandnephews, Darcy, Ted and Luke; and grandnieces, Miranda and Alicyn. Predeceased by parents, Warren and Rita Norman; brother, Maurice Norman; and nephews, Tony and Geoffrey. Helen grew up in Halifax and enjoyed many summers in West Lahave. She attended St. Paul's Anglican Church in Halifax which led to studies at Anglican Women's Training College in Toronto and Queens University, and to her becoming a youth worker in the Diocese of Moosonee, Northern Ontario. She then returned to Toronto and in her later years worked for the Federal Government. Helen lived simply - she enjoyed travelling, loved people, especially her grandnieces and nephews, was an avid reader, and continued her volunteer work with her church until very recent years. Helen will be missed by so many people. She was always so friendly and cheerful. A special thank you to the staff at Bertram Place for the wonderful care they gave Helen the past five years. A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, 137 Melville St., Dundas on Friday, November 22 at 12 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -