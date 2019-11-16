|
|
HELEN REBECCA NORMAN At the age of 90, passed away peacefully in Hamilton General Hospital, Ontario on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Survived by sisters, Marilla, Nine Mile River, NS, Sherry (Ronald) Haynes, Toronto, Ontario and sister-in-law, Shirley Norman, Halifax, NS; nephew, Stephen (Teri) Faulkner, Blackfalds, AB; niece, Nancy (Torrie) Hunter, Dawson City, Yukon; grandnephews, Darcy, Ted and Luke; and grandnieces, Miranda and Alicyn. Predeceased by parents, Warren and Rita Norman; brother, Maurice Norman; and nephews, Tony and Geoffrey. Helen grew up in Halifax and enjoyed many summers in West Lahave. She attended St. Paul's Anglican Church in Halifax which led to studies at Anglican Women's Training College in Toronto and Queens University, and to her becoming a youth worker in the Diocese of Moosonee, Northern Ontario. She then returned to Toronto and in her later years worked for the Federal Government. Helen lived simply - she enjoyed travelling, loved people, especially her grandnieces and nephews, was an avid reader, and continued her volunteer work with her church until very recent years. Helen will be missed by so many people. She was always so friendly and cheerful. A special thank you to the staff at Bertram Place for the wonderful care they gave Helen the past five years. A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, 137 Melville St., Dundas on Friday, November 22 at 12 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019