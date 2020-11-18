HELEN ROSEN On Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Beloved wife of Dr. Irving Rosen. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael Rosen and Carole Chevrefils, Fred and Donna Rosen, Janis Rosen and Mike Sheehy. Dear sister of the late James Moses. Devoted grandmother of David, Lara, Jason, Andrée, and Max. Predeceased by her uncle Lou Brody, and aunt Pearl Brody. A family shiva will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



