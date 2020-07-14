|
HELEN SANDRA NUTTALL 1950 - 2020 Sandra passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from complications due to dementia, at the age of 69. Sandra was born on December 8, 1950 to John and Katherine Maclellan and grew up in England with boxers and a horse called Jingles. She married David Nuttall in 1972 and they began their life journey together working in Jersey before heading to Canada. Sandra was a close daughter to her father, John, who traveled with her and David before he passed away in 2012, predeceased by her mother who died tragically when Sandra was young. She is a beloved sister to Donald (Misuzu) and Douglas (Vicky) and favourite aunt to their children, Andrew, Catherine, Olivia, Joseph and Emma. Although her family lived a continent away, she was always in touch and vacationed with them most years. Sandra had a long career in the pension industry including working as a consultant at Towers Perrin, head of pensions at Moore Corporation and, until her retirement in 2011, President of AllianceBernstein Canada. She enjoyed work and was conflicted in retiring because of her devotion to her clients but in the end she wanted to get to her bucket list of travel, a sports car, and volunteer work including Habitat for Humanity and TIFF. She committed more time to diving, made two trips to the Galapagos, and almost started a second career with a diving boat. She spent time in their home in Delray, enjoyed the ocean across the road, and leisurely Sunday brunches at the Breakers. She was a ferocious opponent in Canasta and an avid curler when she was younger. Sandra loved to entertain although she wisely left the cooking to David. Sandra is remembered fondly by everyone who knew her for her professionalism, intelligence, great sense of humour and kindness. She was classy and beautiful in body and soul. Her retirement and the best years of her life were taken too quickly. Sandra you are missed and will never be forgotten.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 14 to July 18, 2020