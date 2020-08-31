HELEN T. LOCKHART Helen Theresa Lockhart (nee O'Connell, May 30, 1929, Sydney, NS) passed away on December 31, 2019 in Toronto, ON. She was 90. Mrs. Lockhart was pre-deceased by her husband of 60 years E. Earl Lockhart (1930-2017) and is survived by her daughter Laurie Lockhart of Toronto, her son Joseph Lockhart of Welland, ON and four grandchildren, Nathaniel of Toronto, Evan of Squamish, BC and Claire and Connor of Kitchener, ON. Helen was also pre-deceased by her father, a steel worker, Richard O'Connell (1881 - 1963) and her mother Mary O'Connell (nee Ryan, 1889 - 1972) of Sydney; seven brothers, Gerald, Frank (died 1993), Edward (died 1997), Joseph (died 1999), Patrick (died 2005), Leo (died 2009) of Sydney and Richard of Halifax (died 2014); and three sisters, Margaret and Ann (Mrs. Pass, died 1986) of Sydney and Betty of Loggieville, NB (Mrs. O'Brien, died 2003). Helen appreciated Betty's children keeping in touch, especially Margaret, Theresa and family of Miramichi, NB. Helen and Earl were married on November 16, 1957 in Toronto and settled there in Weston. Helen worked hard running her own cleaning business and when Earl retired from CNR in 1989, they spent some of their best years summering in Muskoka at the Shamrock Trailer Park, until 2015. Helen was devoted to her husband, family, friends and home. She is greatly loved and missed. There will be an interment of Helen's urn on September 2, 2020 at Symington Cemetery (Hwy. 11 and Kilworthy Rd., south of Gravenhurst, ON), alongside her beloved husband Earl.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store