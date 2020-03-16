|
HELGA GERTRUD SCHMIDT November 11, 1935 March 12, 2020 It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Helga who died peacefully at home on Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 at the age of 84. Helga is predeceased by her husband, Mike; and her son, Frank. Helga is survived by her son, Tim (Christine); her daughter, Michelle (Pierre); her ten grandchildren, Michael, (Felicity) Christopher, Amanda (Geoff), Katrina (Shane), Megan (Andrew), Alex, Jessica, Pierre Jr, Tristan and Matthias; and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Sophie, William and Liam. By her cousins Uta in Indiana, and Dieter in Bremerhaven. By her extended family in Germany, Lenka (Klaus), Ernst (Baerbel), Gerti (Manfred), and their families, Ralf and Andrea, Matthias and Kathrin, and Marko and Simon. Thanks go to her very special doctor, Amin Madani, and her extraordinary nurses who she referred to as her 'angels' - Jusel, Maria, Mae, Cristina and Natasha. And special mention must be made about the wonderful care Helga received during her long stays at Toronto General Hospital. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the family has decided that a Celebration of Life for Helga will be held later this year, when these conditions will have hopefully moved on. Helga would not want anyone to risk their health. If anyone would like to pay their respects, they are welcome to do so on Wednesday, March 18th between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Ward Funeral Home at 4671 Hwy 7 in Woodbridge.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2020