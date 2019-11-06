|
HELGA IRENE MILLSOne of this world's amazing people, Helga Irene (Kutz-Harder)Mills, passed away on November 1, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born in 1934 in Kitchener, ON to Jacob and Sara Kutz. Helga lived to a soundtrack of choral music, opera, Broadway show tunes, protest songs, symphony orchestras and, of course, Leonard Cohen. She also sang her heart out - in her school, church and community choirs, including the Orpheus Choir of Toronto. Helga had a passion for literature. She received an Honours B.A. (University of Western Ontario), her high school teaching certificate (Ontario College of Education), an M.A. in Canadian literature (University of BC) where she met her first husband, Bernie Harder, and her Ph.D. in English Renaissance Literature (University of North Carolina). It was in North Carolina that Helga gave birth to her two daughters: Naomi in 1967 (d. 1988) and Ingrid in 1969. Helga also taught part-time at the University of Windsor and shared her love of travel and world issues with her family, teaching at the International Christian University in Japan. Helga's passion for social justice and human rights led her to a second career with The United Church of Canada. She first served as program consultant for the church's Division of Mission in Canada, Human Rights and Justice team, with responsibilities for immigration, refugees, criminal justice and aboriginal rights, and then served as executive secretary of the church's Toronto Conference. Helga finished her career in Ontario as the principal of St. Paul's College at the University of Waterloo. Through the church, Helga met the love of her life, Bob Mills, who was executive secretary of the Maritime Conference of the United Church in Sackville, NB. They married on July 1, 1995. They have shared many adventures and travelled the world. Retiring to Halifax to be near Bob's family, they immersed themselves in the arts, church and community. Helga was invited to serve as interim principal of the Atlantic School of Theology, where she was also awarded an honorary doctorate. Helga was always open to new experiences. A lover of flowers and flower arranging, but with no painting experience, she discovered a talent for painting botanical art at the age of 75. Wanting to share her new-found passion, she helped found the Botanical Artists of Nova Scotia Association. Helga was predeceased by her parents, her daughter Naomi Harder, her brother Arthur Kutz and her sister Vera Baerg. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Robert Mills, Halifax, daughter Ingrid Harder (Wellington, New Zealand), grandson Rory Harder (Peterborough, ON), her step-children Deborah (Jim) Ballinger-Mills, Halifax, Michael (Susan) Mills, Conquerall Bank, Stephen (Susan) Mills, Upper LaHave, David (Nancy) Mills, Halifax and Katrina Mills Pecknold, Halifax, nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren James, Julie, Kate, Kaitlynn, and Robert, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Matthew's United Church, in Halifax, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Funeral, conducted by Rev. Betsy Hogan, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's United Church with reception to follow. Burial will take place at a later date with family in Bridgewater, NS. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.jasnowfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019