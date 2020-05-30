You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Helma Elizabeth PEACOCK


1927 - 2020
Helma Elizabeth PEACOCK Obituary
HELMA ELIZABETH PEACOCK (Bettie) (nee Rutherford) September 7, 1927-May22, 2020 Elizabeth died peacefully at home with her dearly loved daughter Joanne Elizabeth Peacock at her side. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Edwin Pavey Peacock. Much loved sister of Jean Taplin, twin Billie Kemp, Marianne Chapelle, and Jack Rutherford. Admired Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth is predeceased by her parents, Bruce and Irene Rutherford, and siblings Sandy Rutherford and Leone (Onie) Miles. Elizabeth began her nursing career at Belleville Hospital and continued her studies at the University of Toronto and Brown University, Rhode Island, specializing in Nursing Education and Psychiatric Nursing. She taught nursing at Kingston and Toronto Psychiatric Hospitals and was Director of Nursing Education at Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital. Elizabeth was a tireless volunteer with many organizations: Oshawa YWCA, Unicef Ontario (Vice Chair and Chair), Durham Region Therapeutic Riding Association, Community Living, and a long-time board member of Sunrise Senior's Place. Of her many awards, she was overjoyed to receive the YWCA Women of Distinction, and the national Agnes Amelia Blizard Award for Volunteering. As per Elizabeth's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care Elizabeth received from the Personal Support Workers at HomeInstead, the Palliative Care Unit of the Central East LHIN, especially Cassandra Kahrs of VHA, and the Bayshore Healthcare nurses. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or charity of choice. Condolences and donations can be directed through the Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division St., Bowmanville, ON L1C2Z1.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020
