HELMUT BIRK 1935-2020 Montreal, Canada With great sadness, we announce the loss of our dear Helmut Birk, C.A., CGA, FCA. Joining his late daughter Véronique, he leaves behind his daughter Valérie Birk, her spouse Patrice de la Sablonnière and their son Philip, his daughter Carolyne Birk, as well as his spouse, the Honorable Céline Hervieux-Payette, P.C., LL.L. Born in Cologne Germany, Helmut came to Canada in 1955. He graduated from Sir George Williams University in order to be admitted as a C.A and began his career with Thorne Riddell. Over the course of his career as Senior Partner at the international firm KPMG in Montreal, he was appointed Fellow in Accounting. Helmut contributed to several foreign investment projects and recognized as a tax expert by his peers. Helmut served on the Board of the Canadian Tax Foundation. Thanks to his expertise, he participated with the Quebec government in a major reform of the Quebec Income Tax Act and served as special advisor on the prestigious Senate Committee of Banking and Commerce for several years. Helmut also sat on the Executive of the International Fiscal Association (IFA), as well as being an active member of the Altlantik-Brücke. In Canada, he was a member and President of the Canada-Germany Chamber of Commerce for a decade. In addition to all these commitments, Helmut was President of the German Alexander von Humboldt School in Montreal for several years, achieving the acquisition of an international school at primary and secondary level, whose graduates received a diploma qualifying them in Canada and in Germany, and fluent in French, English and German. For his contributions to exchanges between the two countries the Federal Republic of Germany recognized Helmut with the Order of Merit (Bundesverdienstkreuz). Helmut was an accomplished athlete, a member of the MAA Club for almost 40 years. He had a passion for German football and practiced several sports including sailing, swimming, tennis, skiing and cycling. Helmut was above all a man of heart, distinguished, and committed. All loved him. We will miss and remember this exceptional man. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the CHUM and the Royal Victoria Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitations will be held at the Funeral home Salon Alfred Dallaire, 1111 Laurier Ouest, Outremont Thursday, October 8th from 2 -5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Friday, October 9th: 10 - 11 a.m. The burial service will be held in Victoriaville at around 2 p.m. at the Paroisse Saint-Victoire 99, Notre-Dame Ouest. Memorial donations may be made under Helmut's name at the two foundations important to him: 1.Alexander von humbold School: avhfriends@avh.montreal.qc.ca 2.Diabete Quebec: diabete.qc.ca