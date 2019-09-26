|
HELMUT HOFMANN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father and 'Opa' who passed away on September 19, 2019 at Southlake Regional Health Centre, just short of his 88th year. Husband of Gertrude, his long time partner of 65 years, Helmut leaves behind two daughters, Jan (Brian Bornstein) and Judy Moore (Duncan Rule). Proud opa of Sean (Elissa), Erik (Sarah Roper) and Leigh Bornstein, Hayley Conacher, Ryan and Sydney Moore. Brother of Manfred (Odette) and sister, Sieglinda Krause. Helmut was born in Stuttgart, Germany. A product of the war, he was eager to leave behind a country rebuilding; arriving in Toronto with a strong desire to succeed. A skilled Tool and Die maker, Helmut started his career working in tool shops with many other skilled immigrants. His work with Square D Company saw him move his young family to Cedar Rapids, Iowa for several years. There he worked days and spent his nights getting a business degree, along with helping set up a small tool shop with his brother, Manfred; all the while maintaining his original contacts. These contacts eventually led him back to Toronto, where he became one of the founders of Magna International, working close with the GMs. As Magna's President and COO for over 10 years, he was instrumental in implementing major initiatives that helped set Magna's foundation. Eventually it became one of the most successful auto parts companies in the world. A true 'made in Canada' success story. In the early 80's Helmut, along with several other Sr Magna Executives decided to spin off the Aerospace /Defence group of companies from Magna. Hence Devtek Corporation was formed. Operating with the same principles of sharing earnings with those responsible, through profit sharing, the company became a public company. In 2000 Devtek successfully merged with Heroux; based in Montreal to form Heroux-Devtek. This merger saw the formation of two companies, which today represents the 3rd largest global manufacturer of landing gear and actuator components. Helmut remained Chairman of the Board until 2007, after which he became an honorary Board member. During his career he sat on various boards. A strong personality, with the warmest of hearts, he was highly respected for his integrity and work ethic. He loved his family, only ahead of his love of golf. As a member of both Thornhill Golf & CC and Port Carling Golf & CC, he shot his only 'hole in one' at the later course in his 80th year. Although a keen entrepreneur, his biggest accomplishment was the purchase of his Lake Joe property; that provided his two daughters with the spirit of family, away from the limelight. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the good fortune of meeting this 'one of a kind ' great person. Many thanks to Florie, Sushi, Daksha and Rosa who helped make his final years comfortable. And the staff at South Lake Hospital, who rallied with him during his final two weeks. You may be gone but NEVER forgotten... The family has had their own private gathering. There will be a 'Celebration of Life' held at Thornhill Country Club on November 24th, between 1-3; for those wishing to pay their respects. A donation to your favourite charity would be preferred to flowers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2019