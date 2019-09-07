|
HENDERSON SCOTT (John Glenn) The body has stopped. The spirit that animated the body has returned to its wellspring. The soul-framed by Christian tradition and intellectual curiosity - is accessible to those who interacted in the shaping and in the understanding of its essence. You know who you are. You know how you loved and were loved. That has made all the difference. Forever in Your Corner. End-of-body arrangements are entrusted to The Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain, Ontario (613-989-3836). Henderson's treasured birthplace. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at South Mountain Union Cemetery Nation River Road on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019