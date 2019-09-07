You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byers Funeral Home Inc. - South Mountain
2990 Church Street
South Mountain, ON K0E 1W0
(613) 989-3836
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
South Mountain Union Cemetery
Nation River Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henderson SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henderson SCOTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henderson SCOTT Obituary
HENDERSON SCOTT (John Glenn) The body has stopped. The spirit that animated the body has returned to its wellspring. The soul-framed by Christian tradition and intellectual curiosity - is accessible to those who interacted in the shaping and in the understanding of its essence. You know who you are. You know how you loved and were loved. That has made all the difference. Forever in Your Corner. End-of-body arrangements are entrusted to The Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain, Ontario (613-989-3836). Henderson's treasured birthplace. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at South Mountain Union Cemetery Nation River Road on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henderson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now