|
|
HENDRIK A. STASSEN It's with joy and sorrow that the Stassen family announces the passing of their beloved father on February 2, 2020, at the age of 85 in Barrie Ontario. He was promoted to Glory after a fight with cancer caused by exposure to asbestos in his early career. Henk was born in Indonesia on June 24, 1934, to parents Bastiaan and Maria Stassen, and moved with his family to the Netherlands after WWII, before moving to make a permanent home in Canada. The family settled in Toronto where he met and married the love of his life, Janny, and raised their 5 children. After graduating from the University of New Brunswick, he worked for Ontario Hydro for a time including at RL Hearn Generating Station before embarking on his career of passion as a professor of mechanical engineering at Ryerson University between 1967 and 1998. Henk was passionate about his wife, about his family, and about Jesus. His reputation for optimism, joy, generosity, wisdom and his deep appreciation of creation are dwarfed by his love for people which he poured out at every opportunity. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janny Stassen, and his five children; Robert (Ellie), Lisa (Rob), Julie (Bill), Wil (Amanda), and Emily (James), and also by his 13 grandchildren and great- grandchild. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11a.m. in Barrie, Ontario. Friends and family are invited to visit at First Canadian Reformed Church on 33 Shirley Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Simcoe on 336 Penetanguishene Rd., Barrie, ON with love for their generous care in our Dad's final moments.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020