Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Blossom Temple
1950 Bathurst Street
Henrietta CHESNIE Obituary
HENRIETTA CHESNIE (née Farb) Passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Joshua Chesnie. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Dr. Debby Cooper, and Dr. Brian and Vicky Chesnie. Devoted grandmother of Neri and Peter, David, Sarah and Zach, Nathan and Katie, Graeme and Rachel, and the late Joanna Cooper. Adoring great-grandmother of Joshua, Adam, Tyler, Charlotte, Claire, Canon, Emmalyn, and Blakely. Her greater family, her uncles, aunts, and many cousins all remained central to her core, throughout her entire life. She graduated with a degree in Physiotherapy. She gave of her time to numerous charitable causes, participating in organizational roles at Mount Sinai Hospital, and Holy Blossom Temple, where she became the first female President of a Synagogue in Canada. At Holy Blossom Temple, 1950 Bathurst Street (South of Eglinton) for service on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Shiva 44 Charles Street West, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Joshua and Henrietta Chesnie Endowment Fund c/o Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation, 416-586- 8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
