DR. HENRY ALEXANDER HYDE 'Harry' July 21, 1929 - March 6, 2020 Died at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Harry was brilliant and curious, yet modest. He loved music especially jazz, and supported Hermann's and the UJAM project. Professionally he was a surgeon, practicing for over 60 years, including mentoring and finally assisting in all 3 hospitals in Victoria. He also volunteered in Guatemala. He is survived by Patricia Rowland-Hyde (Paddy), his wife of 29 years and all his children. Dad loved and was proud of all the children; his own son John (Elaine Prodor), granddaughter Emily Hyde, and her fiancé Steve Hosking, daughters Patricia (Bert East), Nancy (Alf McLaughlin). and youngest son George Hyde. Also, Paddy's children: sons Justin and Jason Whittaker (and their families), daughters Evan Whittaker and Katie Lee (Ryan), and granddaughters Mary and Sophia. Special thanks to the staff of The Victoria Cancer Care Clinic, Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care, and Community Health Services.A family service occurred March 13th, returning Harry to the earth in a forest with plants, (under an oregon grape) and trees at the Royal Oak Burial Grounds. He did not like ferns. A celebration of life will occur this summer 2020 and all friends and family are invited to attend and remember our beloved Dr. Harry Hyde. Please consider donations to The Victoria Cancer Clinic, the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation, or a Society close to his heart, UJAM (u-jam.ca). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020