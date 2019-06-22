Resources More Obituaries for Henry TAYLOR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry Ivan TAYLOR

Obituary Condolences Flowers HENRY IVAN TAYLOR 'Harry'1930-2019 The golf club in heaven admitted a new member when Harry died on May 30, 2019. The younger son of two hardworking Irish immigrants, Harry played hockey and football growing up but fell in love with golf. 72 holes of golf with his two closest friends was a normal weekend for the young single Harry. An extrovert by nature, Harry began his career in the mailroom of a life insurance company and retired as a real estate finance executive. Harry started in Toronto, moved to London (Ontario) then Winnipeg before returning home to Toronto. It was in Winnipeg where he met the love of his life, Mary. It was obvious to all that things were serious with Mary when Harry continued to date her after the golf season began! Together, Mary and Harry raised 3 boys, Harry Jr., Rob and Norm, logging thousands of kilometres annually driving to football, hockey and rugby games all over southern Ontario. Harry taught the boys how to play golf; first on the quaint 9 hole course at Victoria Beach, later at the wonderful Donalda Club in Toronto. Lacking all taste for sweets, Harry could be relied upon to eat the stale, the over-ripe and the generally unwanted leftovers. "Clean your plate, boys" was an instruction from a man who grew up in the Depression and appreciated all that life had given him. 'Lots of pepper' was encouragement to try hard, go fast and do better. The boys each married wonderful women, Pam, Lesa and Christy, creating gender balance within the family. As grandchildren proliferated, Harry became a road hockey player with Ryan, Connor and Jordan and a (terrible) baking and craft assistant to Rachel and Sophie. Family, friends, neighbours and acquaintances in Toronto, Winnipeg and Victoria Beach would always receive a hearty greeting and help with jobs big and small from Harry. Relaxation for Harry consisted of reading every printed word in the newspaper and enjoying a long sauna after 18 holes at Donalda. While he has left this world, Harry has reunited with Mary, as well as his immediate and extended family. He is likely busy organizing things so when we join him we will be in his foursome! Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Harry's life at the Donalda Club, 12 Bushbury Drive, Don Mills on July 5th at 11 a.m. Please join us for some stories, some laughs and some tears. A private interment at St. John's Cathedral cemetery in Winnipeg will follow on August 24th. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries