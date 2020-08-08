|
HENRY J. MOLLER MD, BSc. (hon), MSc., MPP, FRCP(C) (Psych), Diplomate, American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine October 25, 1969 - June 3, 2020 Dr. Moller was a gifted and caring physician and researcher, who dedicated his professional life to holistic patient wellness. He obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1996 from the University of Toronto and specialized in Psychiatry at McMaster University in 2001. In addition, in collaboration with the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto, he explored linkages between health and public policy and received a Master's Degree in Public Policy. He would subsequently broaden his academic scope to sleep and dream studies, street and driving safety, and media and VR simulation in relation to mental health. In addition, he received a diploma from the Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine (USA). He secured funding for his collaborative research projects through support from government and independent granting agencies and presented the findings in peer-reviewed publications and at national and international conferences. With a community-centered long-term vision of patient wellness, in 2014, Dr. Moller opened his psychiatric practice, supported by his dedicated team of strong research and clinical associates, emphasizing a warm and secure space for a diverse patient community. In addition, he was engaged in psychiatric mentoring. In patient interviews, he focused on better understanding patients' cultural contexts and issues to provide more effective long-term support. During his lunch breaks he would explore the Danforth neighbourhood with a weekly walking group of interested patients, trying to engage them in their community. Dr. Moller's expert knowledge in psychopharmacology and his studies of indigenous wellness led him to seek individualized holistic treatment approaches for his patients. As a member of the international medical cannabis science community his research included long-term studies of consenting patient groups to identify and measure psychiatric wellness factors over time. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and to the extent possible, Dr. Moller remained a trusted care provider to his patients through telephone and video consult. He believed strongly in giving back, including to his faith community at Eastminster United Church, where he was seen participating with his children in annual Christmas pageants. He was silently generous to those in need. He loved singing, solo and as a member of the Toronto Choral Society, and regretted the cancellation of the planned Beethoven's 9th Symphony performance due to the pandemic. Whenever possible, he met with his many friends abroad or at home. Eager to learn from other cultures and traditions, he shared his personal creativity and his love of nature, travel, languages, art, and media with his family, especially his beloved children. Since 2016, Dr. Moller's collaborative studies with the Department of Mechanical Industrial Engineering at the University of Toronto addressed the changing relationships and conditions of mental health, urbanization, and aging. With the support of a major research grant he developed multiple immersive virtual reality experiences to improve the quality of the lives of patients and healthy senior populations. In recognition of these important studies, an endowed memorial scholarship program has been established. Those who wish to contribute are invited to do so, in Henry's memory, through a tax-deductible donation to the www.uoft.me/HenryMollerGraduateScholarship Henry's passing is deeply mourned by his family, his many friends, and his colleagues, who knew him as a life-long learner and dedicated physician. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a small private funeral service could be held on June 16th at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, www.humphreymiles.com A public celebration of Dr. Henry Moller's Life, Work and Legacy is planned and will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020