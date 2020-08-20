|
HENRY JOHN PANKRATZ FCPA, FCA, FCMC, LLD (Hons.) August 13, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Henry's sudden and unexpected passing. On Thursday, August 13, 2020 in his 82nd year, after a quiet day which included lunch on their terrace at their Toronto home, Henry and his loving wife Julia were settling in to watch the evening news with wine in hand when Henry died suddenly from a heart attack. Henry leaves behind Julia, his partner of over 40 years; his children he was so proud and supportive of and whom he cherished: Lisa (Tom), Katherine (Alan), Karen, Duncan Roy, Warren Roy and Gavin Roy; his grandchildren who brought him such joy and who delighted in his loving attention: Hazel, Oliver, Iris, Rebecca, Angela and Benjamin; his siblings John (Gladys) and Justina; and dear friends, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Henry was born in Langford, Manitoba to Mary (nee Engbrecht) and John Pankratz who had immigrated to Canada after fleeing Russia in the 1920's. Henry was the youngest of six children and spent his early years on the family farm. He completed high school in Steinbach, Manitoba where he had moved with his parents and older brother when his father took over the blacksmith shop from his father-in-law. After completing high school, Henry's love of math and business led him to Winnipeg to begin a career in accounting. In 1961, he joined Clarkson Gordon (now Ernst & Young, Canada), a firm with which he would be affiliated for the next 38 years. In 1962 Henry completed his Chartered Accounting designation, as it was then known, achieving the Gold Medal in Manitoba on the National Exams and being named to the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (now the Canadian Professional Accountants) Honour Role. Henry's career with Ernst & Young was exemplary and the highlights noted are a reflection of his deep commitment to the firm he helped shape over his career and merely hint at the time and effort expended and the results achieved. He was accepted into Partnership in 1968 in Winnipeg, at the time the youngest partner at the firm; in 1973 he was appointed Office Managing Partner of the Ottawa Office; in 1977 he was promoted to lead the Financial Planning and Consulting Practice of the Toronto office; in 1984 he was named Office Managing Partner of the Vancouver Office; in 1986 he became a member of the firm's national executive committee; in 1988 he returned to Toronto to Chair the National Consulting Practice; in 1991 he was named Vice Chair of the firm and in 1993 he became Deputy Chair. He retired in 1999. Alongside his distinguished career, Henry deeply cared about the broader community and his country and used his considerable talents to serve in a number of capacities. He had significant involvement in professional, business and community affairs in all the cities in which he lived. Among his many contributions, he was President of the Canadian Club of Toronto, Chair of the National Ballet of Canada, Chair of Corporate Fundraising for the Ontario Liberal Party, Chair of the Canadian Association of Management Consultants and a Member of the Advisory Council-Faculty of Business, Wilfred Laurier University. For his many accomplishments, he was recognized by his colleagues and peers. He was awarded the highest distinction of Fellow by both the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (FCPA, FCA) in 1982, and the Institute of Certified Management Consultants of Ontario (FCMC) in 1991. In 1996, Wilfrid Laurier University bestowed on him an Honorary Doctorate of Laws following his chairmanship of a very successful capital campaign. In "retirement", he continued to serve on corporate boards including Covington Funds and Fengate; behind the scenes on a number of campaigns for the Liberal Party of Ontario; as an appointee to boards including Canadian Blood Services and the Toronto Port Authority (Chair); and on not for profit organizations that resonated with him. More recently he served on the boards of a number of local and regional organizations and clubs including the Gasparilla Island Conservation & Improvement Association, in Boca Grande, Florida. In addition to his distinguished career, Henry was a man with many interests and passions. He was an athletic person who adapted as old injuries and age forced him to re-invent himself. Early on he took up running. He was an enthusiastic skier, a sport which friends and family were able to share with him on a number of trips across Canada and Europe. He loved tennis. He and Julia had many tennis-inspired holidays and Henry enjoyed playing with his regular foursome at the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto. In later years golf was a passion that he pursued in both Toronto and Boca Grande. Henry and Julia enjoyed travelling, and while the south of France held a special place in their hearts, they truly travelled the globe. Family trips included sojourns in France and Mexico. A recent highlight for Henry and Julia was a 10-day biking trip with four other couples in Europe. Having been occasional cyclists, they nevertheless embraced the trip and ensured they had a relaxing post bike trip vacation on a cruise from Dubrovnik to Venice along the Adriatic coast. For Henry's 80th birthday, he and Julia embarked on a memorable cruise with ports of call throughout Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East. Henry excelled at everything he put his mind to and those endeavors included collecting (and consuming) outstanding wine, cooking (he somehow managed to usurp Julia, a great cook in her own right) and, of course, his legendary carpentry skills. There was rarely a home in later years that did not have a Henry-created project - be it a large deck with built-in seating or beautifully designed and crafted built-in bookshelves in their living room. Henry was a very thoughtful and loyal person. He was a multi-faceted man and those who came in contact with him recognized a kind, warm and caring character with an unfailing graciousness, a gentlemanly manner and always an engaging smile. We are better for having known him and wish we had more time with him. For a man who lived his life very pragmatically, Henry would extol us "not to mourn the absence of the flame, but to celebrate how brightly it burned." Cremation has taken place as Henry wished. Given the current restrictions due to Covid-19, a celebration of Henry's life will be delayed and will be communicated at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider Canadian Blood Services, the National Ballet of Canada or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2020