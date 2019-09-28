|
|
DR. HENRY LAWRENCE KILLAM WILSON Passed away peacefully at home in Orillia, after a short battle with cancer, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at age 79. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Wilson for 51 years. Much loved father of David (Petra) and Myles. Proud grandfather of Lukas. Dear brother of Ruth Winkler (Warren), Margaret Munro (Glenn), and David (Patsy). Henry was born in Barrie to Albert and Kim (Killam) on the leap year day of 1940. The Wilson family moved to Toronto in 1947, where he attended North Toronto Collegiate before completing high school at St. Andrew's College, Aurora. At the University of Toronto, he earned B.A. and D.D.S degrees, graduating in 1967 to begin a Dental career spanning 5 decades in Orillia. Henry's commitment to excellence and continuing education brought him to the attention of the National Dental Examining Board, which appointed him Clinical Examiner for 12 years. From an early age, Henry was smitten by the beauty of Muskoka where he spent summers on a Lake Rosseau island. His enthusiasm for antique boats, sailing, rowing and kayaking was the focal point of his weekends, shared by a wide circle of friends and extended family. During winters, he was an avid traveller with Elizabeth and his sons. Henry was active in the Orillia Big Brothers Association from 1972-2001, mentoring 4 boys, and coordinating group events. He served in volunteer roles for the Orillia Salvation Army, Stephen Leacock Associates, Muskoka Lakes Museum, Muskoka Lakes Association, Muskoka Lakes Sailing Club, and Orillia Presbyterian Church. Henry was an active and committed member of the community, and a very kind friend to all. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West Street North, Orillia, (705)325-2231. A funeral service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 99 Peter St. North, Orillia, Friday October 4th at 11 a.m. Interment service at 2 p.m. for extended family at St. George's Fairvalley Cemetery, Coldwater. The extended Wilson family is most indebted to the nurses and support staff of Bayshore Home Health, and the North Simcoe-Muskoka LHIN for their compassionate care and professionalism. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation, 146 Mississaga Street West, Orillia, ON, L3V 3B3, or to Craig's Cause Pancreatic (craigscause.ca). Online condolences, memories may be shared at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019