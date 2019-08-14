You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Henry LISS

Henry LISS Obituary
HENRY LISS On Monday, August 12, 2019 in his 94th year. Surrounded by his family. Devoted husband for 62 years of the late Burtha Liss and beloved companion for 6 years of Harriet Wolman. Loving father and father-in-law of Alan Liss, Mark and Sharon London Liss, and Howard and Susan Sack Liss. Greatly missed by his grandchildren David, Andrew, Lana, Charles, Josh, Michael, and Leah. Predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Irving and Estelle Liss. We would like to thank the staff at Mount Sinai Hospital for their extraordinary and compassionate care. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Memorial donations will be gratefully acknowledged at Reena Foundation Liss Family Endowment Fund, 905-763-8254 ext 3630, or to Henry E. Liss Memorial Fund c/o Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation, 416-586-8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
