HENRY MICHAEL KOLISNIK Family and friends are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Henry Michael Kolisnik on February 6, 2020 in his 61st year in his home in Oakville, surrounded by his loving sisters Teresa and Angela, after a brief and brave battle against cancer. Henry was born in Kenora Ontario, and in his teens headed to Kingston where he attended Queen's University. He was a true academic earning 3 degrees, a B.Sc. (Engineering) (Honours), an M.Sc. (Engineering) and an MBA. His photo still hangs in Jeffery Hall at Queen's for the Applied Mathematics graduates of 1981. Henry was a passionate sports aficionado, and friends and family alike were always impressed by his ability to excel in the classroom as well as on the sports field. Henry would travel far and wide to find a competitive game of tennis, soccer, baseball or golf. He loved nothing more than to have a good glass of wine and enjoy fine dining after a hard-fought victory. Henry had a very successful career in consulting and traveled extensively for both work and pleasure to many countries in the world. His career also led him to live all across the United States and Canada working for companies like Anderson Consulting, Deloitte and Touche, KPMG, Teradata and others. Henry lived life to the fullest and with his son Brendan they travelled, attended sporting events, played water sports, and solved complex mathematical computations. Henry proudly learned that Brendan would be attending the University of Toronto for a Master's in Applied Computing (MScAC) in the week leading up to his passing. Henry left behind many friends and family that will miss him dearly, most importantly his sisters Teresa and Angela who looked after him tirelessly in his final months, and his beloved son and best friend Brendan. A private celebration of life was held at Andrea (dear friend and ex-wife) and Brendan Kolisnik's home in Caledon Ontario.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020