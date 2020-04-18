You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
HENRY GILIUS SCHOGT PhD, FRSC, Emeritus Professor of French, Russian and Linguistics, University of Toronto. Henry was born in Amsterdam on May 24, 1927 and died peacefully at Kensington Gardens in Toronto on April 12, 2020. After completing his studies of Russian and French in post- war Holland, Henry taught at Utrecht, Groningen, the Sorbonne and Princeton before beginning his long career at the University of Toronto. In addition to many academic publications, Henry wrote The Curtain: Witness and Memory in Wartime Holland. Henry leaves behind Corrie (née Frenkel), his wife of 65 years, his children Barbara, Phil and Elida, as well as 5 grandchildren: Alexander, Daniel, David, Nina and Sofia. The family is grateful for the kindness and support Henry received from his many friends and neighbours over the years before he went into care. The family also thanks Jessy John along with the entire team on 4 West at Kensington Gardens for taking excellent care of Henry.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
