Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
HERB TITLE On Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home. Beloved husband of the late June Title. Loving father and father-in-law of Cindi Title-Jones and Jeff Jones, and step- father of Leslie Johnston. Dear brother of Geraldine Krauss. Devoted grandfather of Cole, Brock, Zakary, Brielle, and Kristian. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the UJA, 416-631-5685.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019
